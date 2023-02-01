News you can trust since 1887
Letter: Changes to the NHS

The NHS was founded in 1947 to help with basic health care.

By Mrs Maureen Nugent Burrows
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

I remember TB, polio, cancer and diphtheria, very few people survived these diseases.

Now we have scanners and often diagnostic machines costing thousands of pounds and thousands to run.

Drugs also in the thousands. None of this was around at the beginning of the NHS.

People are living many years longer thanks to health care.

We now have people attending A&E and calling ambulances for unnecessary reasons, this should be stopped.

Years ago when flu was around people went to the chemist for the flu remedies then went to bed for a couple of days, now it requires hospital treatment.

Reflect on the above Mr Blunkett.

So many changes to the NHS, all very expensive.

Mrs Maureen Nugent Burrows

Sheffield, S10

