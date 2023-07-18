Mr Moynihan, from Ky’s Executive Travel, informs us in an article on June 21 that he, and other minibus operators, should have exemptions from being charged for entering the Clean Air Zone.

Ky Moynihan, of Ky’s Executive Travel, said he received 28 fines for entering the CAZ, but insisted they were trips taking children to school which are exempt.

Mr Moynihan indicates that his company has a number of contracts to move school children and disabled groups across the city, from their homes to the schools/projects (and back) they visit each day.

There is only one school within the Clean Air Zone and that is Springfield School, near Devonshire Green. Friends who live in the flats, next to the school, say they have never seen a Ky Executive Travel minibus deliver pupil(s) to the school at the beginning of the day, nor remove them at the end of the school day. It’s a local school where the children live in the immediate vicinity.

And the only project that deals with those with a disability is the Royal National Blind Institute, off West Street, and they have their own minibuses.

My understanding is that Ky Executive Travel drove through the Clean Air Zone whilst moving pupils and disabled groups from one side of the city to another side and thus incurred the fines. So one can understand why the Local Authority has refused to provide an exemption for Ky Executive Travel.

If they had been given an exemption it would have meant that Ky Executive Travel, and the other minibus owners, would have been able to bring groups of adults, families,extended families into the city centre in the evenings, or the weekends, without collecting the fines. And all the time their vehicles would be polluting the city centre.

Phil Proctor