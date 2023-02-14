More and more, I hear friends and passers-by complaining about the poor bus service, the gamble about getting to work, appointments, etc, on time.

A reader has penned an open letter to Stagecoach.

This is an open letter to Stagecoach (now even less related to its customers as it is German-owned):

To Stagecoach and all bus companies in the Chesterfield area (although it should be nationwide), I am most concerned re services, increasingly on a personal level.I plan to cease driving and give up my car in 18 months time, when I reach 68. I do not enjoy driving and feel many other people are in a similar position as they reach later years.

Given this notice, I would like you to assure me that Chesterfield will have a world beating service (or at least better than it is today!). If this were so, then many more people would use public transport and pressure on the roads would decrease, benefitting all.

I understand that you have a shortage of drivers due to pay and conditions. You need to show respect to drivers and award them pay and conditions to make it an attractive and worthwhile occupation, then the shortage will not be an issue.

I was born in 1956, a year the world was in revolt, and this may be why I cannot stand by and watch, and if things do not change regarding the bus services, then I will increase my efforts and enlist others to be on your case, until there are changes for the better.

Adrian Rimington

