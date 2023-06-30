David Blunkett. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images).

His last two pieces in particular are classics. Such a way with words, twisting and spinning and genuinely clever trolling! I think I counted four genius, comedic 'reversals of truth' in the first column alone of the post-elections piece. The 'revenge' (of the tree campaigners) simply another classic - Lord David Blunkett showing even in older age that he can turn his hand to riveting satirical pieces about his own Party!

Well done The Star for finding a new role for Lord Blunkett as his out of touch, tribal and deeply patronising and paternalistic approach to Sheffield voters had - to be honest - got to the point of being a little embarrassing. Such a clever move! (And my goodness, Cllr Peter Price is going to have to up his regular letters game if he wants to compete at this level!).

Please do carry on giving Lord David Blunkett so much space in The Star pages (with absolutely no fact-checking, challenge, analysis or alternative viewpoints). That way we can enjoy the full transformation from politician to comedy, satirical troll in all its glory.

R Hubbard