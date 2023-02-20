It's all very well for Zak Viney wanting a balanced view from The Star, but some people need to go out to work for a living.

Sheffield Clean Air Zone comes into force on 27th February 2023

They may work for themselves and don't make enough to buy a van that is eco friendly, so travelling from one side of Sheffield to the other, having to take back street routes through residential areas, so they don't have to pay the fines from home to their place of work and back is only pushing the pollution into residential areas instead.

As with the cycle areas in the town centre that cause those without transport, who may be elderly, infirm, or disabled in some way, to catch buses that no longer drop them near the shops.

It's time the council started to take a balanced view and consult with all the council tax payers instead of making rash decisions and spending cash to please the ‘woke’ culture in this city.

Anne Palmer