May I request The Star cast greater editorial balance over the introduction of the Clean Air Zone on February 27 - alongside other wider measures to make our streets more pleasant and accomodating.

Sheffield Clean Air Zone comes into force on 27th February 2023

While I can understand why a number of Sheffield residents may have fears and concerns regarding the zone's introduction - air pollution is estimated to contribute to – 40 000 deaths annually in the UK alone. I live in Highfield, close to Lowfield Primary, where the Star itself reported had the 'dirtiest' air of any school in Sheffield - exceeding three times WHO limits. Revealed: Sheffield's top 10 polluted primary schools - and the worst one 'should be moved' - The Star. Imagine if one of these deaths was your child, or a child of a close friend.

It's also notable that measures of this type are effective. A new report today, released one year on from the introduction of the London ULEZ shows that levels of harmful pollutants were reduced by 26%. Inner London Ultra Low Emission Zone Expansion One Year Report - London City Hall

When I search 'Sheffield clean air zone on google' The Star's media coverage is dominantly negative, with headlines written, as I perceive, for clicks and traffic. We all know comes clicks come by provoking negative emotions, which in turn stokes polarisation and division between those with opposite views. sheffield clean air zone - Google Search

As local media, it is your responsibility to present a balanced view on this issue. This will allow local government to engage in helpful dialogue regarding the scheme, as opposed to fuelling a fire where no-one listens and everyone loses.

Surely this would be for the better? The Star could be heralded for its integrity, with a balanced journalistic approach and praised for promoting harmony and understanding.

I would appreciate it if you could consider this position.

Zak Viney