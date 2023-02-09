My wife and I had a stroll down to the Peace Gardens to see what was afoot with the Clean Air Zone Charge (CAZ) demonstration.

A campaign leaflet by opponents of the Clean Air Zone

Having an open mind about most things, I listened to some passionate speakers and at one point a vicar came and stood at the side of us, but within a few seconds of him being there he heard the words ‘climate change’ from a speaker, judged immediately we were all a bunch of climate change deniers, took the nark and disappeared as quick as he had appeared.

Obviously not got the faith in what we were doing (to me, nothing to do with climate change) and here’s me thinking we are all God’s children and he should listen to all conversations?

Anyway, aside from that, the demo was very good natured, we had a wander around the city centre smiling, handing a few leaflets out, banners waving, cars tooting and ending up down towards the railway station catching the eye of car, taxi, van and lorry drivers about the charge/tax that is coming on the 27th of this month.

When the demo came to an end and people drifted away there were a few thoughts came to mind. Why are there so few letters in The Star about what’s coming, both for and against?

Who are these councillors that want to impose this tax on us? (I need this info at the next ballot box). It’s being introduced through the back door, it’s too quiet, there doesn’t seem to be a debate. The affect of a charge on business vehicles (up to £50 per day) will surely just add to inflation and the cost of living crisis, won’t it, as this expense will go to the customer?

Ultimately, we all know it’s just the thin edge of the wedge for the charge to be put on anything and everything – we are talking Sheffield Council here. As is the norm, the cart is in front of the horse, other than the councils favourite two things, street furniture and surveillance being in place, we are no where near prepared for this, electric vehicles, charging points, park and ride etc. etc.

Yet, what struck me most at the demo, was most folk were asleep to what is coming in just a couple of weeks time. We need to wake up, otherwise on the morning of the 27th we’ll wonder what the heck has happened overnight.

Just think, in a few months time when the charge has come in for all cars etc, £10 to use the road to get in, £15 (five hours) on a city parking meter and everything in the shops (that manage to stay open) more expensive and that affects everybody whether you have a car or not doesn’t it?

The small business people have my sympathy, stuck with petrol and diesel vans that they can’t give away and needing to be changed to electric that cost £30 grand+, an impossible situation for a business already running on a shoe-string.

Gary Charlesworth

