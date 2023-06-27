The new leader of the council, Tom Hunt, has made an apology over the trees scandal, and he is to be commended.

The new leader of the council, Tom Hunt, has made an apology over the trees scandal, and he is to be commended.

The problem is that all the arrogant thicko councillors who carried through the debacle are still there.

It was very telling that when Tom Hunt was voted into being leader by the other Labour councillors the vote was 17 votes for him, 11 for Jayne Dunn, with 11 abstentions.

The problem is that Sheffield Labour Party does not have a way to control its own stupidity. None of the city’s Labour MPs were willing to speak out against the tree felling taking place on their own patches.

The council needs radical change, and I wish Tom Hunt the best of luck, because he is going to need it.

Stan Taylor