I was very interested to read about plans by Sheffield Council to clamp down on aggressive begging. Culprits would be fined £100, rising to £1000 for non-payment.

These financial penalties would be imposed under a Public Space Protection order designed to crack do on such begging and other antisocial behaviour in the city centre.

As a regular user of the city centre and particularly the Moor area, I can honestly say that I rarely encounter aggressive begging.

Most people who ask for money are invariably polite and quietly spoken.

Most appear beaten down by circumstances, and are in need of help, not fines, that they would not be able to pay.

All right-minded people want action taken against anti-social behaviour.

However, I consider that there are more legitimate targets for council action.

Top of my list would be e-scooter riders.

These people are all breaking the law.

They should be fined or have their scooters confiscated.

Next would be the idiots who feed the pigeons.

Finally, there are the so-called street entertainers and preachers.

Back in the day they weren’t too bad, but nowadays they all have their own sound systems.

Some can be heard from one end of the Moor to the other.

The absence of all these distractions would make the city centre a far more welcoming place.

Andrew Thorpe