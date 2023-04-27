Councillor Price, in his letter published Monday, April 24, yet again launches into another poor effort to rewrite recent history surrounding the facts of the tree campaign.

Councillor Peter Price

Let me immediately disabuse him of his statement suggesting Sheffield is, “Now called by many as the greenest city in the UK.”

If only he’d fact checked first. Sheffield is not the greenest city in the UK!

For him to then claim, on the basis of this manifestly untrue statement, that it is ‘due to a Labour council’ gives us a clear insight into his sorry attempt to bamboozle the electorate.

His glowing endorsement of councillors Fox and Lodge in respect of environmental matters begs the question of how much of the Sir Mark Lowcock report he’s bothered to read.

Here are a couple of extracts for his (hopeful) enlightenment.

“The Independent Tree Panel was misled over what could be done under the terms of the contract, as were the public...and later the court.”

The Independent Tree Panel was Coun Fox’s project while cabinet member.

“It is the Inquiry’s view that the council stretched the proportionate use of its authority beyond reasonable limits”

“This was a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership. Responsibility for that ultimately rests with the political leadership, in particular the relevant Cabinet Member and Council Leader.”

The two members of Cabinet at the time were councillors Fox and Lodge.

I would only ask of your readers to make up their own minds about Coun Price’s motives in writing such a testimonial for two colleagues so excoriated by the report.

Dave Dillner