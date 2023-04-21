News you can trust since 1887
Letter: A stark and sad contrast

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has raised £1,000,000 for good causes. What a fantastic effort.

By Jim Spencer
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:18 BST
Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the kick off of the Leeds 2023 MarathonLeeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the kick off of the Leeds 2023 Marathon
Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the kick off of the Leeds 2023 Marathon

In stark and sad contrast is the strike by the junior doctors who stand at the roadside singing silly chants while patients go untreated.

The doctors are underpaid, undervalued and miserably mistreated by an uncaring government. But a 35 per cent increase in pay?

You are supposed to be amongst the most intelligent sectors of our sick society. Grow up and stop treating the most vulnerable members of our society as pawns in your ransom game.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow deserve so much more from you as exemplars of their cause. And none of you has suffered to the extent of Rob’s wife and family.

Get back to work and fight your corner without punishing people who are much weaker than you.

You are a sad reflection of our modern society, built on greed and selfishness, and unable to accept the importance of the role you could play in improving the lot of the weakest and sickest members of our world.

We have all suffered from the last three years. Many far more than your sad claim purely for more money demands.

You are gaining nothing in terms of public support from your misdirected cause.

Jim Spencer

Sheffield, S1

