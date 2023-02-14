I can’t believe that our city council is actually contemplating the possibility of cars being prevented from parking on Ecclesall Road.

Hunter's Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where the council is planning to introduce a 'Red Route' bus scheme which will ban parking along this very popular highway.

Ecclesall Road is a known shoppers’ paradise.

It’s renowned for its bijou, quirky and upmarket shops as well as excellent restaurants.

This brings enormous revenue to the city and is enjoyed by thousands of people who come from all over the place.

Does the council really think that people will use public transport instead of their own cars?

This is naïveté in the extreme!

Sheffield city centre is a depressing environment with boarded up and closing shops.

Is the same going to happen to Ecclesall Road?

I sincerely hope not.

Pat Hutchinson