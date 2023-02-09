News you can trust since 1887
Letter: A sad day at Riley’s Gym

Devastating news that Riley’s Gym on Upwell Street is to close by the end of the year due to the owner of the property selling up.

By Ted Fowler
6 hours ago
Riley’s Boxing and Fitness Centre, has been told that it must leave his present site on Upwell Street, near Page Hall, after its lease on the building comes to an end later this year.
I cannot stress enough what a body blow this will be to the community.

I’ve known Rob Riley and his family for around 50 years and even followed Rob’s boxing career as an amateur and his trainer in chief, Pop Haywood, is a friend of mine since 1970, so I know first hand how devastating this will be, not only to them but to a huge community.

These people do this out of love and nothing else. It’s not even their neighbourhood. Rob was from Sky Edge and Pop is from Gleedless. Such is their dedication, they travel miles, seven days a week, to help people.

I really hope the council can see exactly what these people do for the community.

There is no prejudice at the gym.

They have male or female members from all the different cultures in the area. It’s like one big family down there. They do charity boxing matches, you name it, they do it.

I’m sure Sheffield Council have some vacant property they could lease out to Rob and his crew.

It would be such a shame for all the years of hard work these people have put into helping the people in the community to go to waste.

Do Not Let This Happen Sheffield Council.

Ted Fowler

Shiregreen