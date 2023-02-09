I cannot stress enough what a body blow this will be to the community.
I’ve known Rob Riley and his family for around 50 years and even followed Rob’s boxing career as an amateur and his trainer in chief, Pop Haywood, is a friend of mine since 1970, so I know first hand how devastating this will be, not only to them but to a huge community.
These people do this out of love and nothing else. It’s not even their neighbourhood. Rob was from Sky Edge and Pop is from Gleedless. Such is their dedication, they travel miles, seven days a week, to help people.
I really hope the council can see exactly what these people do for the community.
There is no prejudice at the gym.
They have male or female members from all the different cultures in the area. It’s like one big family down there. They do charity boxing matches, you name it, they do it.
I’m sure Sheffield Council have some vacant property they could lease out to Rob and his crew.
It would be such a shame for all the years of hard work these people have put into helping the people in the community to go to waste.
Do Not Let This Happen Sheffield Council.
Ted Fowler
Shiregreen