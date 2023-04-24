Alan Smith (Let’s Talk, April 19) seems to misinterpret John Scholey’s recent letter pointing out that many people awaiting confirmation of their asylum status are prevented from working in our NHS and elsewhere.

Letter to the editor

Such people will not all have come across the sea in small boats, but are victims of the appalling state of our Home Office inefficiency in processing their application to stay.

Mr Smith appears not to have noticed that there are many conflicts around the world, such as in Syria and Sudan where people have fled because they are in danger of their lives. These are not economic migrants seeking merely to improve their standard of living, but genuine asylum seekers.

Of course some, who may very well already speak good English, will have come via other safe European countries, but it should be noted that France and Germany, as well as many smaller European countries, have already taken in many more migrants than the UK.

What is needed is a much more efficient processing system by the Home Office so that those genuine asylum seekers can get settled status and work within our public services, and those who are not can be deported.

Veronica Hardstaff

