John Lewis advert: 'It’s a boy in a dress get over it' - reader's letter

I never knew why people got giddy over their Christmas advert, always thought it was millions of pounds wasted.

I have seen the new advert for home insurance from John Lewis and I don’t get all the fuss about it.

It’s a boy in a dress get over it.

The former John Lewis store in Sheffield.

These people who are very upset must have far to much time on their hands to get there knickers in such a twist.

All I saw was a boy wearing a dress having a laugh. He’s not suggesting all boys should be wearing dresses.

Is this really worth making the blood pressure rise and complain about, it’s really not.

Jayne Grayson