John Lewis advert: 'It’s a boy in a dress get over it' - reader's letter
Annoyed with John Lewis after closing in Sheffield I miss my lunchtime browsing and have to go in Primark instead it’s not the same.
I never knew why people got giddy over their Christmas advert, always thought it was millions of pounds wasted.
I have seen the new advert for home insurance from John Lewis and I don’t get all the fuss about it.
It’s a boy in a dress get over it.
These people who are very upset must have far to much time on their hands to get there knickers in such a twist.
All I saw was a boy wearing a dress having a laugh. He’s not suggesting all boys should be wearing dresses.
Is this really worth making the blood pressure rise and complain about, it’s really not.
Jayne Grayson
Sheffield, S35