I have just been sent a snippet from your newspaper, Tuesday, November 2,2021, a bit late but Interesting.

Mama's and Leonies, Norfolk Street, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Roe

The interesting thing is the person who opened Mama’s and Leonies Pizzeria on Norfolk Street, is my husband Ivor White, who is 81-years-old and living in Menorca and very fit and healthy.

He has lots of fantastic stories about when he opened it.

Ivor was as famous as lots of Sheffield people at the time, he started with the Ocelot bar which he opened with his Air Force friend, and it was the place to go, a “coffee shop”.

The people who went were the likes of Peter Stringfellow, Joe Cocker, Max Omar and anybody who was anybody.

As I say, Ivor is alive and well, as is his partner Roy Tamblyn who is 82 and lives in Sheffield.

These guys have so many stories, you should get them together and they could fill your Retro pages.

They also have wonderful photos to back up all their stories.

Marilyn White