Just got back from an early morning shop at the Abbeydale Road Tesco.

Tesco store

After an uneventful stroll round the store I took myself and trolley to the checkouts to find only one manned or ‘personned’ and a queue waiting so proceeded with some reluctance to the self service.

While putting my goods through the scanner, I noticed the contents spilling out of a bag of cheese as the bag had burst so asked the only assistant in the area if someone could replace it.

Breaking off the chat she was having with her friend she explained that I would have to do it myself which I did.

Returning to the checkout with my cheese I reluctantly had to interrupt the still ongoing conversation, about holidays I believe, to have the till restarted.

To cut a long story short does anyone know how I go about obtaining the staff discount which Tesco owe me?

I am not asking for wages.

Stephen Crowther