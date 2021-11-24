One reader shares his tips for how you can join former deputy PM Nick Clegg on the honours list. The former Sheffield MP received the title for services to politics. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Step 1. Join the Conservative Party.

Step 2. Become an MP.

Step 3. Get two or more jobs.

Step 4. When the bank balance is over £10 million, donate the going rate of £3 million to party funds for a knighthood.

And at a later date another donation of the same amount for a seat in the Lords.

In between the MP can represent his constituents in the House of Commons if he has the time.

Eddie Peart