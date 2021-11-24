Honours: 'How to get a knighthood' - reader's letter
Here are four steps to get a knighthood.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:36 pm
Step 1. Join the Conservative Party.
Step 2. Become an MP.
Step 3. Get two or more jobs.
Step 4. When the bank balance is over £10 million, donate the going rate of £3 million to party funds for a knighthood.
And at a later date another donation of the same amount for a seat in the Lords.
In between the MP can represent his constituents in the House of Commons if he has the time.
Eddie Peart
Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60