Duvet Musings: Fixing transport has to be priority

Graham Moore on the staff roof terrace at Westfield Health

That should make us more assertive to both attract similar events like the Eurovision Finals and other major and cultural events.

Talking recently to the Mayor of Teesside made me realise how key a regional airport is and like Teesside.

We have to make sure we secure our own local one at Doncaster Sheffield, though I don't underestimate the challenge, the risk of closure and the significant costs involved.

Sheffield Doncaster Airport is popular among locals for flights to a variety of European destinations.

Our own newly appointed City Region Mayor Oliver Coppard will have many pressing priorities and limited budget, but the future of our own Airport with the support of the local community will be high on his agenda and not least real concerns amongst it's workforce.

We have invested in significant leisure, sporting and cultural infrastructure complemented by our two leading universities and not least our Advanced Manufacturing and Health and Wellbeing Centres.

Indeed it is good to see further investment at our impressive Olympic Legacy Park with the opening next year of the Canon Community Basketball Arena following the new Eagles Stadium, to be the new home of Sheffield Hatters and Sharks as well as providing community facilities and provide for medical imaging and scanning.

I recently met Sharks legend Mike Tuck and new captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr, great role models for our youngsters and a reminder of what a contribution the Sharks and the Hatters also make to our city.

As well as strengthening Sheffield's sporting and cultural infrastructure and improving our capabilities to host major events, it also will enthuse many more of us to improve our health and wellbeing by accessing this diverse array of sporting, cultural facilities and open spaces.

We have to accept that we are in competition for both commercial and public sector investment where quality of life issues become ever important for those making such decisions.

As important as the provision and enhancement of our local amenities and facilities is the promotion of them and the EUFA Women's Football championships hugely raised our profile both nationally and internationally.

As we recovered from our worst peacetime crisis it also brought added enthusiasm.

We have to exploit this for increased participation in sport and healthy exercise.

It also showed how we can have a major football match conducted in a friendly non-confrontational environment.

It also demonstrated to the thousands of visitors what a welcoming city we are and as importantly how efficient we are in delivering major events.

This capability will be vital as our post-pandemic revival demonstrated that our health and our economy are inextricably linked, with the need to create a more positive environment for investment so vital, as we face the consequences of inflation that make it critical for us to create more job opportunities as well as safeguarding existing ones.

By demonstrating our capability to attract and successfully deliver more major events, we now have the extra confidence and profile to bid with confidence for other major events.

The building of major hotel brands in Sheffield is confirmation together with the extensive major construction projects at our universities, of growing confidence in our city to be a friendly place to live, work, study and enjoy extensive leisure facilities.

We can also pursue getting better road and rail links, as well as securing our Regional Airport DSA's future.

Our access to other major cities Is just not commensurate with a city of our size and potential.