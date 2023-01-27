I enjoyed reading the letter by Jill O’Mahoney as she traversed through one part of Doncaster on a Friday lunchtime.

Doncaster town centre full of shoppers

Her observation was Doncaster was losing its soul compared to the bygone days when her mother walked around the centre.

I have to say in my humble opinion it is not the opinion I would come to, how so?

I agree that the high streets around the country are all suffering in these hard economic times and Doncaster is no exception.

However Doncaster, the biggest Metropolitan district in England is more than its city centre.

It has green spaces galore around the metro area, the city is surrounded by about 60 towns and villages.

Doncaster does have areas of deprivation of course what city doesn’t.

In the final analysis it is the people of Doncaster who are the soul of the city, yes you will get the bad apples in any society, however in my experience the majority of the community of Doncaster are hard working, friendly and helpful souls, long may it remain so.

Patrick Doyle