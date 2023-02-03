Diabetes is serious. Living with it can be relentless. And if people with diabetes do not receive regular checks and appointments with their healthcare teams, they are at increased risk of devastating, life-altering complications and, sadly, early death.

'Diabetes is serious. Living with it can be relentless'

Worryingly, thousands of people living with diabetes are still struggling to access this vital care. We want to make sure they aren’t left behind. We want to make sure they can get the high-quality diabetes care and support they need and deserve.

Health professionals are working tirelessly to catch up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they need support and resources to ensure that people with diabetes are receiving essential care. That’s why we’re asking people living with or affected by diabetes to take our quick survey. Whether it’s telling us about cancelled appointments, not receiving essential diabetes checks or struggling to access diabetes technology, we want to hear about your experiences so we can take the results from this survey straight to the Government and health system leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So please take our survey, share it with anyone you know living with the condition and help us make sure everyone with diabetes gets the care and support they need, when they need it. It closes on February 20 and can be found here: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DiS2023/.

If you’d like to find out more about Diabetes UK campaign to improve diabetes care visit: www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetesisserious.

Clare Howarth