My booster was due October 19 but is not available for me until December 4 at my doctors, despite that I am over 70, and have underlying medical conditions, like triple bypass several years ago, and recent stays in hospital.

The surgery receptionist says having it late is no problem yet TV tells us that after six months, protection down to 44 per cent, so will be lower in the seven week wait, before back up to 94 per cent, or will that level be reached with it being late?