Covid booster jabs: 'It would appear there is a shortage in Sheffield' - reader's letter
So we are all being advised to get our booster jabs, but it would appear there is a shortage in Sheffield.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:22 pm
My booster was due October 19 but is not available for me until December 4 at my doctors, despite that I am over 70, and have underlying medical conditions, like triple bypass several years ago, and recent stays in hospital.
So where are these doses going?
The surgery receptionist says having it late is no problem yet TV tells us that after six months, protection down to 44 per cent, so will be lower in the seven week wait, before back up to 94 per cent, or will that level be reached with it being late?
Tony Cope
Sheffield, S13