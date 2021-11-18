Covid-19: Reader's letter - 'Some people in South Yorkshire are so arrogant, selfish and ignorant they are quite happy to put lives of others at risk'
You don’t need to be an expert to know why South Yorkshire has the highest death rates per capita in the UK.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:28 am
People have stopped wearing masks and social distancing and booster take-up is faltering. This is right through age groups and ethnicities. Some people in South Yorkshire are so arrogant, selfish and ignorant that they are clearly quite happy to put the lives of others at risk.
Until South Yorkshire gets a grip, people will continue to die. Who cares? Clearly not the unvaccinated and the non-mask wearers.
Emma Green
Sandstone Avenue, S9