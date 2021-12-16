Cole Brothers’ building in Sheffield: 'Pull the ugly old decrepit useless block of 1960s concrete down and turn it into a square' - reader's letter
Cole Brothers’ building, £70 million to renovate a building and then have to look for investors, £15m to flatten it and landscape.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:23 pm
It’s a no-brainer, so simply pull the ugly old decrepit useless block of 1960s concrete down. Make it a lovely square, without too much urban furniture, so you can have outdoor entertainment.
Call it Cole’s Corner, Cole Brothers’ Park or Square … variations thereupon?
Terry Tiller
Kelham Island, S3