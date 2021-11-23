If I am honest the climate really isn’t at the top of my list. Sorry if that upsets others but going away for two weeks of sun at Christmas is the top of my important list.

Keeping a job in this time of uncertainty, making sure my son passes his GCSEs, saving up enough money so we can retire early and not have to work till we are 75, those matter to me more.

Yes we do our bit, we recycle, we have cut meat out as much as we can, we leave the car at home and walk more, that’s my bit to help if it’s not enough sorry but there’s more things I care about right now.

Reader Jayne Grayson says she will never understand why some get worked up over the climate, like these that are supergluing themselves to motorways. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Jayne Grayson