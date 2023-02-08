I was dismayed to see that The Star has given column space to the ramblings of the self-opinionated Jeremy Clarkson.

He has already disgraced himself with indefensible verbal attacks on Megan Markle, along with a physical attack on production staff.

His future in broadcasting is in decline as a result.

In Clarkson’s Star interview he proudly states: “But I know nothing about cow farming. Literally nothing at all.”

But only moments later he pontificates: “Dairy is in a proper mess because of TB in badgers.” Such ignorance is dangerous nonsense from a discredited public figure.

Presumably he hasn’t read the latest peer-reviewed scientific report published in Vet’s Times no less.

And I quote.

“The nationwide culling of badgers has come under fire after a study has found it to be ineffective in controlling the spread of bovine TB. A peer-reviewed study has found no detectable link between the culling of badgers and any decline in the level of bovine TB in cattle.”

Meanwhile Defra, in defence of failed Tory policy, continue culling badgers at a cost of £100 million and the lives of 140,000 slaughtered badgers.

We in South Yorkshire Badger Group, having kept up with the science over the past decade, accept the research meticulously carried out by truly independent veterinary experts, supported by the scientific community who peer reviewed the studies.

We prefer this to the unsupported bar-room theories of Jeremy Clarkson, who simultaneously confesses that his knowledge on the subject is zero.

G Shepherd