I’m told they are actually road speed signs but what is the point is of putting 20 speed signs on the roads that it is almost impossible to reach 20 miles an hour let alone pass it I have no idea.

The only drivers who manage to pass that speed are usually boy racers and as we all know they can’t read. So I’m pretty sure they are Christmas decorations.

Joking aside many in the locality have asked, almost pleaded with SCC to improve road safety on Rural Lane by stopping parking at certain points on the road as many site lines can at times be totally blocked. All have had the same response from SCC and that is that there are no funds available on roads where there have been no major accidents in the last few years.

One reader has asked if 20 mph traffic speed signs are Christmas decorations, for all the good they do in the area.

Strange SCC have found the funds to string up a load of pointless Christmas road signs.

S Thompson