Call for trees to be planted in memory of Sheffielders who lost their lives to Covid-19 - reader's letter
A recent report in a national newspaper reported that avenues of trees could be planted in memory of those whose lives were claimed by the coronavirus.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 3:58 pm
Road sides on many Sheffield estates have remained bare since being built nearly 100 years ago. Whilst there has been an apparent reluctance, for whatever reason, to change matters, why not at least plant a tree on verges where coronavirus has struck.
This would also help towards fighting the other serious threat to mankind ie global warming.
Mike Dodgson
Marchwood Road, Sheffield, S6