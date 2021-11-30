Boris and Peppa Pig World: 'Too painful to watch' - reader's letter

Painful, too painful to watch, Boris on TV rambling on about Peppa Pig World…cringe.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:57 pm
PM Boris Johnson stumbled while reading a speech at the annual conference of UK business bosses and resorted to 'painful' rambling about his visit to Peppa Pig World theme park with his one-year-old son.

I have to agree though it’s a good day out but really the shambolic way he went on.

Bojo can always bat things off, the scandals, all the kids, the wallpaper, he’s Teflon man nothing sticks but maybe just maybe the act is wearing thin and people are just getting a tad bit fed up of it.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35