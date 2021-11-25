Only public control will solve Sheffield's bus crisis, claims this reader

The Better Buses for South Yorkshire campaign receives messages every day from people frustrated and upset by the unreliability of services.

Just a few examples:

A pensioner who has to wait an hour sitting in a cold bus shelter when collecting their grandchild from school because the service is so infrequent A worker whose journey home often takes hours because buses fail to turn up A hospital outpatient forced to pay for a taxi when her bus was cancelled.

Then we have digital displays which fail to give accurate updated information, meaning a long wait with no idea when a bus will arrive.

The Star is right – only public control will address the crisis we face.

This was recognised by the Betts Bus Review which reported last June.

Its recommendations have been ignored by the Mayoral Combined Authority. It’s high time this body announced that they will begin the process of franchising.

Next year will see the election of a new Mayor for our region.

We need to make it clear to candidates that we expect them to commit to the changes we need.

Our campaign will continue to argue an end to the privatisation of our bus services and for meaningful consultation with passengers and communities.

Contact us on [email protected] to be kept informed of our activities.

Fran Postlethwaite, BBSY