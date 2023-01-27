The NHS provides role-specific uniforms for certain members of the team. The post office, rail companies, airlines, supermarkets, and of course, the armed forces, amongst many others, do the same.

BBC crew with front (left to right) Nina Warhurst, Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, Francis Wilson, Debbie Rix and Russell Grant on the red sofa as BBC Breakfast celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Perhaps the publicly funded BBC should consider corporate, stylish, uniforms for TV customer/audience-facing programme presenters and news readers.

This would sort out those who take advantage and arrange deals to wear branded items with, if you’re cynical, and I’m afraid I am, their subsequent perks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some presenters give the impression, by appearance, that they believe they are the most important aspect of the programme and the reason why we switch-on, when in fact it’s the content that is of interest to the viewer.

They are our interpreters. Some forget that. Uniforms would assist.

The Beeb could organise a competition for the design of such uniforms to be thrown open to aspiring fashion designers.

Just a thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Biggin