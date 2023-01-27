Perhaps the publicly funded BBC should consider corporate, stylish, uniforms for TV customer/audience-facing programme presenters and news readers.
This would sort out those who take advantage and arrange deals to wear branded items with, if you’re cynical, and I’m afraid I am, their subsequent perks.
Some presenters give the impression, by appearance, that they believe they are the most important aspect of the programme and the reason why we switch-on, when in fact it’s the content that is of interest to the viewer.
They are our interpreters. Some forget that. Uniforms would assist.
The Beeb could organise a competition for the design of such uniforms to be thrown open to aspiring fashion designers.
Just a thought.
Jeremy Biggin
Upperthorpe