All views matter, says one reader. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

It’s reported during a tense meeting with the Beeb’s head of news she told employees that they will just have to get used to hearing things they don’t really like but will have to just get on with.

The workers at the BBC, paid for by us, have said they don’t want to listen to views they don’t like or agree with, well tough, you are paid for by our yearly tax. Every view should be covered from the people in a council flat to the trendy hipsters in London – all our views matter.

Maybe you don’t agree with other people’s opinions but we are allowed to hear different points of view, that’s a freedom we luckily have in this country.

Jayne Grayson