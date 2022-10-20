Alex Norris column: Ordinary working people paying the price for years of Tory failure

But the Prime Minister’s apologies cannot change the fact that millions of families will face £500 a month increase in repayments and £5,000 energy bills next year. Does the Government truly think the public will forgive them when 4 million children face food insecurity or when thousands of people are pushed into homelessness?

The Conservatives have destroyed every shred of their credibility to manage the economy.

The new Chancellor – the fourth in just a few months - has reversed all but two key measures from the Prime Minister’s mini-Budget. How humiliating.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Just months ago, the Prime Minister insisted her plans would lead the country to great prosperity. What is she left with? No authority. No credibility. No plan for growth.

And how is it that cuts to benefits are still on the table but the cap on bankers’ bonuses remains lifted? Why is this the last policy standing in this disastrous mini-Budget?

The people of this country cannot afford these chaotic U-turns and zig-zagging economic policies. In the last few weeks, they have caused lasting damage that these policy U-turns won’t change.

Yet, the Tories seem to think that slapping a band-aid on a broken leg will make it heal faster.

Now, we have the Chancellor promising more spending cuts putting every single public service at risk. This would be so harmful to the country.

For 12 years the Tories have failed our public services resulting in staff shortages, excessive workloads, and never-ending backlogs. Our services are exhausted, and the Government is determined to increase the damage.

But don’t worry, the Government say, as they promise everything is under control.

If that’s the case then, why won’t they bring in a proper windfall tax on energy producers to help foot the bill to support consumers?

Why won’t the Chancellor publish in full the government’s estimates of windfall profits of the energy giants over the next two years?

Why should the British people pay the economic price for the Tories’ mistakes? It’s because they have no plan.

Their trickle-down economics had failed. What truly drives our economy forward are the talents and efforts of millions of working people and thousands of businesses. The Tory Government seems to forget that.

I believe the Government must honour its commitments to uprate benefits and pensions in line with inflation. The British people cannot afford any more of the Government’s broken promises.