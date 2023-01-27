I have written to the Railways Minister asking him to announce the decision on February 24. That day is a very important date. It’s the 100th birthday of the Flying Scotsman built in Doncaster itself. My own father worked on it one time many years later.

Having worked on this bid and promoted it in Parliament I would like to thank all those who put the bid together for their hard work. To be in the final six is a great achievement in itself. Let’s hope we can do even better.