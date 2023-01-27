News you can trust since 1887
A very important date

Doncaster is in the final six of the 42 towns and cities who applied to be the new home of the Great British Railways Headquarters.

By MP Nick Fletcher
3 minutes ago
The Flying Scotsman. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
I have written to the Railways Minister asking him to announce the decision on February 24. That day is a very important date. It’s the 100th birthday of the Flying Scotsman built in Doncaster itself. My own father worked on it one time many years later.

Having worked on this bid and promoted it in Parliament I would like to thank all those who put the bid together for their hard work. To be in the final six is a great achievement in itself. Let’s hope we can do even better.

MP Nick Fletcher

MP for Don Valley

