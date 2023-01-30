Just when I thought that the troubled waters concerning the Willy Collins headstone fiasco could not be muddied further, I have just read the very interesting Claire Lewis, January 25, article 'Still no agreement over memorial to Willy Collins'.

The controversial memorial for Willy Collins was unveiled in Shiregreen Cemetery, Sheffield, in March

In the article it is pointed out that Sheffield Council said that the monument breaches size guidelines for city cemeteries but in response, the Collins family said planning permission was granted before the monument was installed.

Having hit the proverbial brick wall in trying to obtain a response from the aptly named council leader Terry Fox, who has now taken refuge in the sanctuary of his Town Hall den, I have had to resort to more drastic efforts hoping to obtain a response from him in the general public interest, by lodging a formal November 2000 Freedom of Information Act request to SCC, asking for specific information regarding this long ongoing dispute - failure to supply such information may result in my dealing with a higher authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solution to this dispute is for full information to be published of what the Collins family planning permission application actually requested, together with a detailed report of the SCC response.

Once this information is revealed all interested parties will be able to see who was telling the truth and appropriate action may be taken.

I hope in this case there will be no council excuse of documents going astray as illustrated in previous requests for information!

I am very concerned to learn that the monument is under 24 - hour CCTV monitoring and that a security firm also guards it. If the family statement that planning permission was granted by SCC before the installation - why the need for such drastic security measures to protect it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could it be that the finished article does not meet the original planning application and the family fear possible adverse public reaction?

Was permission obtained from the council for these security measures to be installed and for the security firm guarding it to be located within the cemetery grounds if applicable?

A very telling point raised by complainants is that they have been contacted by the council over much less serious cemetery guideline breaches such as removal of a child's memento from their grave on the grounds of health and safety - compare the potential hazard of a small toy to a 37 ton perceived monstrosity!

If having published the original family planning application and the council response it is found that erection of the headstone did not meet city cemetery rules and regulations, to allow it to remain would open the door to all future burials to have much larger items than a child's toy adorning the grave of loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyril Olsen