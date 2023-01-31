Whilst I completely understand John Morrissey agonising over the state of our nation (Let’s Talk, January 5), I think it is important to acknowledge that many of our issues go back decades.

In 2022, during a serious drought and an energy/cost of living crisis, we discovered that Carsington was the last reservoir built in 1991, and that Sizewell B was the last nuclear power station in 1995.

In humanity, we must recognise issues such as the decline of our manufacturing base and workforce by about 50 per cent in the 1980s.

A recent film I saw, set in 1970 revealed (I estimate) 90 per cent of the cars seen crossing Westminster Bridge in London were British-built.

Today, that figure is maybe ten per cent.

Last year in the UK, we produced the least cars in any year since 1992.

On average, £30,000 plus each when new, that is a huge gap in wealth creation which provides the money for our public sector services.

Yes, the money must come from somewhere, even if much of it goes abroad by our spending habits.

Phillip Fearn