Letters: What's the use of a dropped curb if the pavement cannot be used?

The pavements are increasingly being used as parking places, with motorists not leaving enough space for others to continue safely along the pavement beside their discarded vehicle.
A recent stroll around Damflask Reservoir proved to be an unexpected adventure.
The path beside the reservoir was rendered unpassable due to a recently fallen tree, other approaching walkers warned us of the situation.
To continue the walk we retuned to the road and walked along the road till we got to a suitable pavement.
Our disabled daughter who uses a mobility scooter had to stay on the road for a lot longer than expected due to vehicles parked across the pavement.This meant she had to be in the road facing oncoming traffic passing closely to the parked cars she was now forced to pass, this she finds very unnerving and starts to panic as vehicles approach.
Our attempts to get our daughter onto the pavement became more frustrated as when we approached a suitable clear dropped curb, a motorist arrived to park across it.
We managed to block their progress as they reversed to attempt a second mounting of the pavement to park their vehicle.
Our daughter was able to mount the kerb and continue on the pavement, as the gap behind her was parked on.
Once on the pavement she was able to relax and enjoy the final half mile to her own vehicle, which was parked very tightly to the kerb, but not on the pavement.
When you discard your vehicle on a pavement at the start your own countryside walk, please leave a suitable gap for at least a wheelchair or double buggy so that others can enjoy their walk safely.