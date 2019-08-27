Letter: Voting again does not trash our democracy

Voting

Could I just reply to Ruth Grimsley, (August 20), and Matthew Hobson, (August 21), to say that after more than three years of not achieving all that was promised as being so easy to achieve during the referendum campaign, it is not unreasonable or undemocratic to ask people to reaffirm or otherwise their original decision.

The recent revelations about government preparations for a “no deal Brexit” drawn up by senior civil servants should contribute to further second thoughts. In 2017 we had a second general election only two years after one in 2015. We had two general elections in 1974, and there were only two years between those of 1964 and 1966. It is therefore not unprecedented to have further votes where the result is close.

Ruth, I will be happy to meet you for a chat at your convenience. Matthew, in the flats where I live we have neighbours of both EU and non-EU origin and get on very well. It is misleading to imply all EU migrants are Roma who were shamefully isolated in their home countries and believed they could have a better life here. My view has always been that the Eastern European applicant countries which provide no proper housing, education or other services to their Roma communities should not have been admitted to the EU before doing so. I am aware of problems arising in areas like Page Hall, and know that efforts are being made to help them to understand the norms expected here. Other migrants from those countries usually integrate very well, as of course do those from longstanding EU members, all of whose lives are now very uncertain, like UK citizens living and working in other EU countries who are all in limbo, unsure of their status or rights as citizens. All EU member states contribute 1% of their GDP to the budget of the EU. Many members such as the Netherlands and Luxembourg contribute more per head than we do, though less overall, as their population is smaller. The EU redistributes support to poorer areas to help raise living standards towards the EU average. During the 80s, much of the 90s and for most of the last decade the UK has had governments that have taken money away from its poorer regions, and only EU funding has prevented them from becoming even poorer.