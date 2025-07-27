Letter to the editor: Should Wadsley Bridge be reopened to passengers for Tramlines?

Intercity train at Wadsley Bridge for a football special in the 1980s

Tramlines train travel

Tramlines festival is an excellent event both for the area of Hillsborough and Sheffield as a whole.

The investment in the park - new benches, footpaths, notice boards and lighting - have all come about as a result funding from the proceeds of the festival. It is also nice to see the park being used for things like this. I recall in the 1990s the excellent atmosphere when it was used by football fans attending Euro '96 at Hillsborough.

One of the main issues with the increase in people descending on the area of Hillsborough must be the impact on the local road infrastructure and increase in car journeys, with the increases in pollution and congestion which these bring.

One excellent idea would be to reopen the Wadsley Bridge railway station for Tramlines festival, allowing those attending the festival to arrive by public transport from other cities.

This would alleviate traffic, congestion and pollution. This was done in the 80s and 90s for football matches. It should be done for Tramlines also.