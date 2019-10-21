Letter: It's time to believe in our country

We reach a pivotal time in politics this week and it seems the deluded Remainers in Parliament will do whatever, by inventing new laws to either tie the PMs hands in negotiations or stop it altogether. It is they who are being undemocratic.

The likes of Starmer, Corbyn, Blackford, Swinson, aided by the supposedly impartial Bercow want another referendum etc, yet have not even implemented the referendum of three years ago.

People like me were called thick racists etc. Well I am offended by this. I knew what I voted for. To keep more of OUR money, not to pay in more than 18 other countries put together, and we get a shade over 40 percent back. We are second highest contributors in the EU.

To cut immigration/freedom of movement and therefore, we can then get more of OUR people doing these jobs, as many of the unemployed are able and capable of doing and should be made to do so. No more something for nothing and cut the welfare bill. We can still let doctors and nurses etc. come here. However, many jobs in hotels, bars restaurants, factories, building sites etc. could and should be taken by our people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be able to trade freely with the rest of the world, as many other countries etc. will have better economies etc. to deal with. This means being out of the single market and customs union.

To be out of ECJ, which has allowed many dangerous criminals and indeed terrorists to hide behind its human rights laws.

On the trust in leaders, well Corbyn is more at home with IRA, terrorists groups and vile leaders such as in Venezuela, and their ideas would bankrupt this country and take us back to the 1970s.

Jo Swinson wants to revoke Brexit, openly defying the democratic vote, she once shouted for a few years ago. Also, her husbands company received £4 million from the EU to investigate corruption, received £167,000 from another EU company. No wonder she wants to remain. She also received £14,000 from a fracking company, while campaigning against it.

Jo Swinson also went to EU leaders etc. begging them not to do a deal, totally wrong.

The SNP want to vote for Scotland independence, yet will not pass a vote for UK Independence.

Letters from Veronica Hardstaff and B Heaton slate Boris Johnson and call leave voters.

It's time to believe in our country and we become a CAN DO nation, rather be scared of trying something different.