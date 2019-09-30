Letter: The anagram of Yellowhammer is Orwell Mayhem

An EU flag flies in the face of Parliament

History is littered with politicians sneakily steering the Ship of State ever closer to the EU. Recent events in Parliament tell of indecisive politicians flip-flopping between Parties and policies and reneging on the EU Referendum Act giving power to the people, of those acting not as representatives but our masters attempting to inflict on others what they once opposed.

Cue Sarah Wollaston who, in her blog (21.2.16) headed ‘Britain will be stronger out of a Federal EU’ said, “I believe the balance of our national interest now lies outside the EU and I will be voting to leave”.

Jo Swinson who, in 2008, told the House of Commons, “For too long (EU) power has been concentrated in those who were appointed not elected”.

Today, as Lib/Dems, they publicly vow to immediately revoke Article 50 should they gain power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Corbyn, once an ardent Brexiteer telling the Irish at a Lisbon Treaty rally in Ireland (2009), “If you succeed in getting a NO vote here, it will be such a boost to people like us all over Europe that do not want to live in a European empire of the 21st Century”.

Now he may campaign to Remain in the event of a second referendum. Has anything changed?

To rapturous applause at the recent Lib/Dem conference, Guy Verhofstadt explains, “The world order of tomorrow is not a world order based on nation states or countries, it is a world order based on empires in which we and you, the British, can only defend your way of life by doing it in a European framework”.

Will the government save us from this fate? Resulting in the eventual signing of the Maastricht Treaty, almost identical political shenanigans to those recently enacted in the House of Commons leave room for concern.

Project Fear is already being waged with the ‘leaking’ of the Yellowhammer report but who do we believe in light of the duplicitous behaviour of some of our representatives over the years?

According to The British Journal (11.7.19) the WTO boss says Britain ‘will face no disruption’ and Breibart (28.3.19) reports the Deputy Mayor of Calais as saying he is ‘ready for a clean no deal and if everyone does their job there won’t be any problems’. Others claim the same.