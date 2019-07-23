Letter: A noble cause and I wish him well

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid charities for his term in office. Picture: Chris Etchells

Magid Magid cites the colour of his skin as the reason for his rejection on entering the EU Parliament for the first time.

However, in an article to be found on the Politico internet site, (July 12), he can be seen sitting, dejected, outside in a t-shirt emblazoned with the words Fxxk Fascism, white shorts and the trade mark back-to-front baseball cap.

Might I suggest that, rather than the colour of his skin, it might just be his apparel that prompted someone to ask him if he was lost?

Nevertheless, in a seeming fit of pique, he shone the light on things many long-standing MEPs have sought to expose no effect.

Magid describes his first two weeks as 'stumbling into a baffling realisation that next to nobody in Brussels has any clue what the EU truly stands for or where it is going' including leaders and senior officials 'soullessly waddling through the corridors of power'. He discovered MEPs 'live in a bubble where we celebrate politicians who bailed out bankers, blamed migrants and imposed crippling levels of austerity' and says 'Brussels needs more transparency because institutions are plagued with convoluted customs, hidden handshakes and back door bargaining'.

Having now seen first hand how 'top dogs in the Parliament and Commission are agreed over champagne and truffles in Brussel's finest hotel lobbies' he says ' we have to burn down the house if necessary to rebuild it in such a way that every citizen from Mansfield to Milan feel a part and represented by the EU and build a new Europe'.

A noble cause and I wish him well in that endeavour as he walks in the footsteps of those who, for decades, have strived to do just that.

One by one, Prime Ministers have signed away our heritage and the EU is now an unstoppable juggernaut. Backed by rich and powerful industrialists, it charts a course to eventual federation with total political, economic, military control over member states.