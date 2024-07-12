Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield boasts what has been described as one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world', yet there is a sense of unease in this trendy city suburb and fears for its future.

What was once the beating heart of industry in the Steel City, Kelham Island is now a popular place to live and filled with independent bars, restaurants, microbreweries, cafes and shops — as well as a renowned food hall.

These excellent venues blend with a mix of old established factories, workshops and businesses as well as new firms which have chosen to relocate to the up-and-coming suburb.

Double yellow lines blanketing the area and three quarters of parking spaces being removed has resulted in a petition aimed at 'keeping Neepsend and Kelham Island buzzing for its businesses and its people' being signed by 3,000 people so far.

Businesses fear the area might become a ghost town' if customers cannot park.

One business owner said: “We have seen this area grow from nothing into a beautiful area where old established industries, factories, new independent businesses and families can all work and live together in harmony. This new parking scheme will destroy everyone's hard work within moments!”

The parking changes are due to be reviewed in 12 months, but many people who live and work there fear that could be too late.

Let's hope their predictions don't come true and that Kelham Island remains a part of the city to be proud of.

Please feel free to contact me with your thoughts - perhaps there are other areas of the city you feel that the council could have tried to 'improve' first?

Claire Lewis

Editor