"Just another lazy nationalist distraction for when BJ is mucking up" - Readers' on BBC and "God Save The Queen" debate

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Royal fan John Loughrey wears a hat with a badge with the slogan "God save the Queen" outside Windsor Castle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebrations on April 19, 2016 in Windsor, England. The Queen's 90th birthday is on April 21 with celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

We asked our readers for their thoughts and it’s fair to say that there were quite a varied range of opinions.

Here is a selection of their comments:

Nigel Kneale offered a fairly pointed and understandable take on proceedings, “Nice to see the Government are giving serious thought to solving this country’s real problems.”

His comments were pretty popular with a number of readers, another of the more popular responses came from Guy Atkinson. He said, “Christ...did these tory MP’s get stuck in a time warp for the last 70 years?” At least 19-people agreed with his take.

Steve Armitage kept it short and to the point, “No.”

And Ian Smith replied saying, “I assume these Tory MPs don’t listen to Radio 4 where it still happens. And this is BBC that many of them want to break and ruin.”

Adam Jay is not a fan of an overtly nationalist utopia it seems, “Didn't realise I'd moved to North Korea.”

8th December 1976: Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols performing. (Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Jonathan DK followed on from Ian Smith’s earlier comment, “No. Radio 4 already does it. How ill informed of them to not know. It’s just another lazy nationalist distraction for when BJ is mucking up. It’s the “he may be useless but he can wave a flag like nobody else.”

In one of the most popular of the posts, Ben Johnson posited the idea that instead, “we could just get rid of the Tories, and abolish, or seriously downscale, the monarchy.”

Even the BBC news and current affairs-discussion show Newsnight chimed in on the topic saying, “Well, we're not BBC One and it's not quite the end of the day, but we're happy to oblige.” Followed by the Sex Pistols song, ‘God Save The Queen’. See the attached YouTube video for their response in full.

For each of those who thought the idea was silly there were many who thought that promoting national pride was a good thing.

Jane Garr pointed out that “It used to be played way back when there wasn't 24 hour t.v. Programmes.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Farthing says “Yes, should play it, you have a choice if you want to listen.”

There were a few “Yes” replies, from Elizabeth Aizlewood, Rory Shield and Phil Eden who said, “Yes, because it'll make me stand up out of my chair and salute which will be good for my back.”

One of the more responded to replies came courtesy of the often-outspoken Elsie Matthewman, who said, “It’s about time we started being proud of our Country & STOP letting the WOKE /. PC lefties dictating the terms, it is they who are ruining the British way of life. The Military who fought two world wars & gave their lives for our freedom must be turning in their graves as it was ALL for nothing. These trumped up uneducated nobody’s are the ones who are responsible for such a decline.” It certainly struck a chord with many readers who reacted with a number of emojis, varying from laughing to thumbs up and even one supporting Elsie’s take.