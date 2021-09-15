“It’s a tough choice” – Readers' views on 12 to 15-year-olds being offered the vaccine

Here are some of our readers’ thoughts on whether they would allow their child to have the jab:

Sarah Nuttall responded saying, “Upon careful consideration and weighing up the small risk of myocarditis against the long term and debilitating effect of long covid, then yes. Also protecting the medically vulnerable. I’m not an virologist, immunologist or epimediologist ( excuse the spelling ) like many on here.” To which Richard Marsden replied, “probably the most sensible thing I’ve read on here so far! I’m no Virologist either (amateur or otherwise).”

“My 12 year old told us weeks ago he's having it” said Naomi Burton, well there you have it.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: A woman receives a vaccine at the Chelsea F.C. pop up vaccine hub on June 19, 2021 in London, England. Chelsea F.C. is offering Covid-19 jabs to all eligible locals over the age of 18. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

One of the most emotive responses came from Tracy Dawson, who said, “Jeeze wind ya necks in… When we was young we was first in line for any vacinations! Now the two goody parents not vaccinating we are getting the diseases back again! It's YOUR children that are spreading it to the vulnerable! Don't be ignorant and get them vaccinated! We are lucky we are getting offered it… Look at other countries not able to have it… think yourself lucky”, her comments on the matter certainly gained the approval of a number of readers.

"100% yes! This will help so many people!” commented Sally Plant, a response that certainly amused many in light of such a controversal topic.

Tia Dory Sharp is not totally sold on the idea, and she outlined her concerns; “It’s a tough choice. It wont stop it spreading… Kids barely get ill (my 12 year old had a sore throat and sniffles but was fine after a day or two) But there is always the risk anyone can get ill with COVID. There's also the risk of kids getting complications with the vaccine...or problems later on in life… Theres the chance kids have underlying health issues we are unaware of...Theirs pressure from schools and government and hardly any facts or medical feedback abour side effects in kids… But people say we should vaccinate our kids… But people say we shouldnt vaccinate our kids… See my point. Cut parents some slack and let them come to their own decisions themselves. Not everyone will agree with each other but these are our babies and we are stuck between a rock and a hard place.” A view that seemed to mirror the thoughts of many.

And Shirley Moore said that she “Will let him make his own decision.”

Not everyone was for it though, Keaton Revill is still unsure and he asked; “Anybody know the long term effects yet?”

Vandella Kitchen is firmly against the recommendation; “No Way, leave the kids alone”, and Jane Lesley Jackson Birkett followed up this view, saying; “My two Kids are older than this but have sensibly made up their own minds anyway, not to be jabbed.” A take which was supported by a number of our readers.

Veronica Wilkinson was clear in her objection to the vaccine, “A big no from me and before you start its up to every individual as i believe.”