This letter sent to the Star was written by Brenda Titterton, Chesterfield

I sincerely hope the Winter Garden has had a good clean and been disinfected and all the tramps moved on before the snooker table was installed.

We went to a meeting at the Mercure a couple of weeks ago and parked outside the library. As we opened the door to the Winter Garden the smell of urine was awful at 10 am.

There were a couple of tramps on the benches and the stench as you walked past them made you feel sick.

I’m surprised the Mercure put up with it as it can’t be good for their patrons walking through there.

The council should concentrate on their own rather than making a name for themselves as a City of Sanctuary and taking people in who cause trouble and filth where they are put to live.