In Bloom and In Business

If you’ve ever stopped to smell the roses, chances are those roses have come a long way. In fact, over 80% of flowers sold in the UK are imported, often air-freighted from countries like Kenya, Colombia or grown intensively in greenhouses in the Netherlands. The carbon cost? Enormous. The local benefit? Practically none.

But here in Sheffield, two flower farms, Regather Flowers and Over the Hedge, are challenging that status quo. By growing seasonal, organic, and breathtaking blooms right on our doorstep, they’re proving that flowers can be both beautiful and beneficial: to our local economy, to the environment, and the people of Sheffield.

And with British Flowers Week spotlighting homegrown floriculture each June, there’s no better moment to rethink what we’re putting in our vases.

“We’re growing more than just flowers,” says Rachel Boyce of Regather Flowers, based on Regather Farm in south Sheffield. “We’re growing a more sustainable local economy.”

El Heneghan and Sally Kooben – Over the Hedge

Regather started its flower-growing arm in 2021 and now offers seasonal bouquets, wedding flowers, DIY buckets for events, PYO (Pick Your Own) experiences, and wreath-making workshops. Beyond their beauty, these blooms support an entire ecosystem; pollinators, veg crops, and small-scale farming livelihoods alike.

Rachel points to recent research (data from Rebecca Swinn's life cycle analysis of cut flowers at Lancaster University) showing that a locally grown bouquet has just 5% of the carbon footprint of one imported into the UK. “Imported flowers often travel thousands of miles and are grown with high chemical inputs. British-grown flowers are fresher, kinder to the planet, and help keep money circulating in local communities.”

At Over the Hedge, El Heneghan and Sally Kooben agree. Farming organically in the Moss Valley, their flower beds buzz with biodiversity. “We grow everything from seed or tuber, and we dry a large portion to make everlasting bouquets and wreaths,” explains Sally. “It means we can keep our income going even in the colder months.”

Over the Hedge sells fresh flowers through Sheffield Organic Growers and Moss Valley Market Garden’s veg box schemes, and you’ll spot their bouquets in local independents like Beanies Wholefoods, TONCO, and I Said Bread. They also run a flower subscription service, workshops, and pop-up PYO events throughout the growing season.

Rachel Boyce – Regather Flowers

Both farms are rooted in something more important than just pretty bouquets. “Flowers can be a financial lifeline,” says El. “They’re often more lucrative than veg, which is notoriously underpaid. That extra income makes small-scale growing more viable and resilient.”

And the benefits aren’t just financial. “Growing flowers alongside vegetables boosts biodiversity,” adds Rachel. “We see more pollinators, which means better yields for crops like cucumbers, tomatoes and courgettes. So it’s not just pretty, it’s practical.”

This kind of farm diversification is vital to the future of Sheffield’s food system. It helps market gardens stay afloat, offers customers a richer, more beautiful experience, and creates opportunities for education, creativity, and connection with nature.

At ShefFood, Sheffield’s food partnership, we talk a lot about the five pillars of a sustainable food system: food & health, food economy, food growing & composting, food citizenship, and community food provision. Local flower farms contribute to all five.

Wedding Bouquets by Regather Flowers

For the economy, buying local keeps money within Sheffield, supporting jobs and small businesses. For the environment, it reduces air miles, plastic packaging, and chemical use. For health, time spent outdoors at flower events or workshops can improve wellbeing. And for food growing, flowers help farms thrive and grow more veg.

Plus, flowers connect us with the seasons. You’re not likely to find peonies in December or dahlias in March if you're buying local, and that’s a good thing. Seasonality invites us to slow down and appreciate what’s in bloom now. It’s part of being rooted in our place. If you’ve never thought much about where your flowers come from, British Flowers Week is the perfect time to start. Here are five ways you can support Sheffield’s local flower growers:

Buy local: Whether it’s a last-minute gift or a planned wedding, source your flowers from farms like Regather or Over the Hedge.

Get involved: Attend a flower-arranging workshop, wreath-making class, or a Pick Your Own session this summer.

Flower growing in Sheffield with Over The Hedge

Ask questions: If you're buying flowers from a florist or retailer, ask where their flowers come from. The more we ask, the more suppliers will respond.

Support seasonal growing: Celebrate what’s in bloom now rather than expecting the same flowers year-round.

Follow and share: Small businesses grow through word of mouth. Follow @regatherflowers and @overthehedgeflowers on social media and share the floral love.

You can also visit the Flowers from the Farm directory to find more growers across the UK: flowersfromthefarm.co.uk

In a global context where the majority of flowers are transported across great distances, the flower farms of Sheffield are cultivating a unique selection of resilience, biodiversity, and beauty.

They remind us that flowers don’t just belong on supermarket shelves or wedding aisles. They belong in fields, homes, markets, and conversations about the future of our local economy and environment. So next time you pick up a bouquet, choose one that’s grown just down the road. Because local flowers don’t just smell better, they do better, too.