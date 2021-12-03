We asked our readers what they thought and whether they planned to take a test before attending Christmas parties or gatherings this year. Here are a selection of their comments:

One of the most reacted to replies came from Linda Griffiths, who said, “Why are so many saying ‘No’? The only way to stop it spreading is if we all are vaccined.” Many people took the opportunity to mock her take with a notable number of people directly replying to back up her claim, regular commentor Eugene Salomon added, “if you have the flu jab and then get flu, it doesn't affect you as badly as it would if you hadn't had the jab. Ring any bells?”

Amanda Whiteley will be taking a test, she says that she will “Do them when ever I attend anything or after... nothing changes here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KNUTSFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 13: In this photo illustration, A teenage schoolboy poses as he takes a NHS step-by-step coronavirus Covid-19 (Rapid Antigen Test) lateral flow home test on May 13, 2021 in Knutsford, England. As a requirement to attending school children in England are presently required to take two Lateral Flow home tests a week and upload the result to the online track and trace portal. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

And, Kaz Gipson responded saying, “Yes, have been doing all through the pandemic, unlike some I'm not scared of a stick up my nose, also the more negative tests we record the faster life goes back to normal and the more accurate a picture of the situation we have.”

James Paul Harrison-akers said, “Yes, but I'd be more inclined to listen to a health minister that had a background in health and medicine not banking lol.” And at least six others noted that they agreed with his view.

One of the responses that garnered quite a few agreements from our readers came from Bev Pepperdine, who rather aptly commented, “Did Boris take one before he held his illegal lockdown parties. But my answer to the question is ‘Yes’, I will take a test if I feel unwell.”

Kayleigh Crick is a firm ‘Yes’, she responded saying, “100% will be doing this. If we act sensibly now we are less likely to get locked down again!”

Claire Storey’s response also received plenty of replies and people in agreement, she said, “Why not. I do lateral flow tests before and after most events/regularly anyway. Means I can then go any enjoy myself knowing I'm not hurting others.” And Joy Dunning stated her stance, “Yep will be doing a lateral flow, we do one before we go to events, doing our bit to keep people safe.” And there’s nothing at all wrong with that.

Jodi Booker shared her view but didn’t say whether she would take a test, she replied saying “Is that what they all did last year while we were all in lockdown?”

Quite a few people were not intending to take a test, at all. Beverley Hardware replied saying “Is he for real? No I won’t unless i feel ill I won’t test at all this is whats keeping this going if no one tested we would just live with it as f its a cold n no hype” and Peter Morris added, “Nope. Never had a test yet, and don't intend to start now.”

A fair few people kept it short and to the point, like Tony Newsam, Louise Bailey, Lauren Haynes, Diane Hague and Matt Bennett, who all said “No”, amongst a fair number of others who stated the same.

It seems to be fairly split between those who are all for taking a test, just to be on the safe side and those who are firmly in the ‘No’ camp.

What about you, will you take a test before or after attending any Christmas parties or large gatherings over the festive period?