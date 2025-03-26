I visited the poshest street in Sheffield and this is why it’s so expensive

Sheffield’s ‘poshest street’ based on house prices can be found in the leafy suburb of Dore.

Data released by Property Solvers on the most expensive streets in Sheffield, listed Dore Road as number one, with houses here selling for an average of £1,617,125.

Dore is Sheffield's poshest suburb | Dean Atkins/ National World

Given the average house price sits at around £257,000 in the city, this is far from the norm.

I took a trip there to find out what makes this part of Sheffield so popular and why houses are in such demand there.

Dore in full bloom this spring | Dean Atkins/ National World

And as Abbeydale Road passed behind me, and the car wheels turned into Dore, I suddenly felt that shift that million pound homes tend to bring in their wake.

It’s like stepping into another world. The road stretched out ahead of me, flanked by leafy banks and vibrant daffodils in full bloom.

Range Rovers and BMW’s cruised past, proving as common as a Ford Fiesta.

Many people fantasise about the life of a Range Rover mum who somehow turns up on the school run looking effortlessly chic, latte in hand. And I must say if there was any area where this stereotype is lived up to, it would be Dore.

Dore has some of the most expensive house prices in Sheffield | Dean Atkins/ National World

Yet, beyond the flashes of wealth, Dore retains a sense of the down-to-earth Yorkshire spirit.

The people I chatted to were warm, welcoming and refreshingly humble—there was none of the air of entitlement one might expect from such an affluent area. Despite living in the 'nicest' part of Sheffield, they were as grounded as anyone else, a testament to the village’s unpretentious charm.

Ruby from The Dore | Dean Atkins/ National World

The houses here are something else. They have an almost secretive quality about them, with tall walls and dense hedges that shield their true grandeur from public view. But, when I managed to sneak a peek through a gap in the greenery, I understood exactly where all those millions were going. In fact some of the houses were so amazing that I actually had trouble envisioning myself ever living inside of one.

What struck me most was the blend of old and new. Traditional farmhouse-style homes, with charming cobbled bricks, sat alongside sleek, modern builds that could just as easily belong on a sun-drenched Ibiza beach rather than the rolling, green fields of Yorkshire. It’s a unique juxtaposition that’s both captivating and impressive.

Dore is a popular city suburb | Dean Atkins/ National World

Of course, not all of the homes in Dore are quite so attention seeking. But even the more modest homes have the privilege of sitting in an area that knows its worth and is proud to have that title.

Beyond the stunning residences, what really sets Dore apart is its village atmosphere. Despite its affluence, the area feels intimate and inviting. There’s a sense of community that’s often missing in more metropolitan settings.

It’s small, friendly, and perfectly self-sufficient, with everything you could possibly need. I parked up by the aptly named ‘The Dore’ - a quaint local pub that perfectly captures the area’s vibe. It combines rustic charm with a modern interior, offering a relaxed spot to take in the surroundings, and even though I was only visiting at midday on a Tuesday I could tell that this was a very popular community hub for the locals.

But this was just one of the many local eateries. Dore Village itself may be small, with a population of around 7,000, but it packs a punch when it comes to amenities.

With shops, cafes and societies, as well as five churches, multiple pub restaurants, schools, and various healthcare services, it truly has everything you could want from a village. It’s the perfect blend of rural charm and modern convenience.

The village has long been a favourite of sporting legends, particularly in football and cricket.

In the world of football, Dore is home to several household names. Bryan Robson, Manchester United icon and former England captain, has strong ties to the village.

Other famous residents include Chris Waddle, a former England international who played for Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur, and the late Emlyn Hughes, a Liverpool legend and England captain. Football managers Gary Megson and Dave Bassett also call Dore home.

For cricket enthusiasts, Dore is equally impressive. Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain lives here, as does Joe Root (according to rumours). The village also boasts one of the nation's greatest Olympians, Jessica Ennis-Hill, who not only attended King Ecgbert School in Dore but also chose to buy a home in the village in 2012.

What really makes Dore stand out to me is its seamless fusion of elegance and community. While the multi-million-pound homes may capture the eye, it’s the village’s warmth, accessibility and convenience that truly make it special.

Whether you’re admiring the diverse range of homes, or enjoying a pint alongside the idyllic surroundings, Dore’s understated charm leaves a lasting impression.

