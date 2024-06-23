"I moved to Sheffield and it’s the best decision I ever made"
And my simple answer is that I cannot bear the idea of returning to London after such an exciting time in the thriving city of Sheffield.
What it lacks in its city centre is made up in friendly people and sprawling views that simply never get old.
No other city has student homes a 15-minute drive from the Peak District, and in the other direction an abundance of restaurants and shops for any occasion.
The knowledge that I can wake up on a Sunday morning and run to Endcliffe park, through to Bingham Park and be met with breathtaking nature on the very edge of a bustling city cannot be matched.
Not to mention the cheap drinks and night outs, which Sheffield provides in abundance.
Explaining a five-pound round and West Street Live’s £2.50 doubles to a non-local is always met with incredulous surprise.
And of course, you can’t forget the stereotype of Yorkshire being the friendliest place in the British Isles.
The first time I was wished a ‘good morning’ from a random stranger I was worried I had something on my face. In London, if someone says ‘hello’, you put your head down and walk briskly in the other direction.
But now I find myself smiling at anyone walking past and greeting them as I pass.
Sadly, I do not think I will ever be able to come to terms with the phrase ‘Ey up’ or ever work out how to say the ‘put it in’t bin’ the way my Sheffield friends are able to.
But I am truly so grateful for this beautiful city and the way it has opened my eyes to an entirely new way of life. There is genuinely nowhere else that could have made me feel so at home, 200 miles from where I was born.
